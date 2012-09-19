FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eni says U.S. drops corruption charges against former Nigerian unit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 19, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

Eni says U.S. drops corruption charges against former Nigerian unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The United States District Court has dropped a probe into a former unit of Italian oil and gas group Eni (ENI.MI) over corruption charges in Nigeria, Eni said on Wednesday.

“The dismissal definitively concludes the U.S. criminal proceedings against Snamprogetti Netherlands BV, a former indirect subsidiary of Eni and current subsidiary of Saipem,” Eni said in a statement.

Oil service group Saipem (SPMI.MI) is 43 percent controlled by Eni.

In 2010 the Justice Department filed criminal charges against Snamprogetti, as part of the TSKJ consortium, for corruption of Nigerian public officials regarding contracts to build liquid natural gas plants on Bonny Island.

The company agreed to pay $240 million in a deferred prosecution agreement.

The U.S. Department of Justice at the time said it would drop the charges after two years if anti-corruption measures were put in place.

Snamprogetti Netherlands BV had 25 percent of the TSKJ consortium.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.