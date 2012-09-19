Eni says U.S. drops corruption charges against former Nigerian unit

MILAN (Reuters) - The United States District Court has dropped a probe into a former unit of Italian oil and gas group Eni (ENI.MI) over corruption charges in Nigeria, Eni said on Wednesday.

“The dismissal definitively concludes the U.S. criminal proceedings against Snamprogetti Netherlands BV, a former indirect subsidiary of Eni and current subsidiary of Saipem,” Eni said in a statement.

Oil service group Saipem (SPMI.MI) is 43 percent controlled by Eni.

In 2010 the Justice Department filed criminal charges against Snamprogetti, as part of the TSKJ consortium, for corruption of Nigerian public officials regarding contracts to build liquid natural gas plants on Bonny Island.

The company agreed to pay $240 million in a deferred prosecution agreement.

The U.S. Department of Justice at the time said it would drop the charges after two years if anti-corruption measures were put in place.

Snamprogetti Netherlands BV had 25 percent of the TSKJ consortium.