EnQuest, Delek Group end Kraken oilfield stake sale talks
September 15, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

EnQuest, Delek Group end Kraken oilfield stake sale talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil producer EnQuest Plc (ENQ.L) said it ended talks with Israeli conglomerate Delek Group Ltd (DLEKG.TA) regarding a potential stake sale in an oilfield in the North Sea.

The companies said in July they were in talks for Delek to buy a 20 percent stake in EnQuest's Kraken oilfield, in a deal that could have been worth $162 million.

The companies had been unable to reach an agreement, EnQuest said on Thursday, but did not provide details.

Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
