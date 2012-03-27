Enquest reports higher profit, to invest $1 billion in 2012

(Reuters) - Enquest Plc’s (ENQ.L) 2011 pretax profit more than doubled and the British oil and gas firm said it planned to invest about $1 billion in 2012 in drilling at least 11 wells.

Half of the capital spending would be on the Alma and Galia development, the North Sea-focused company said in a statement.

Enquest bought an additional 18.5 percent stake in West Don from JX Nippon Exploration and Production (UK) Ltd for $34 million. Enquest now holds 63.5 percent of West Don.

The company said its performance in the first quarter of 2012 was on track to achieve its full-year production target of 20,000 to 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Production in 2011 increased 12.5 percent to 23,698 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said.

Pretax profit grew to $390.1 million from $163.7 million in the previous year. The company’s pretax profit was $169.4 million on a pro-forma basis a year ago.

Revenue rose 52 percent to $936 million on a pro-forma basis.

The company’s net proven and probable reserves at the start of this year were 115.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 30.2 percent increase over the start of 2011.

Shares of the FTSE 250 company, which raised its stake in the Kraken discovery in January this year, were up about 2 percent at 134.2 pence at 0815 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.