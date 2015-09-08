FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Offshore driller Ensco to cut 14 percent more onshore support jobs
September 8, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Offshore driller Ensco to cut 14 percent more onshore support jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Offshore driller Ensco Plc said on Tuesday it would cut an additional 14 percent onshore support jobs to reduce costs amid weak oil and gas prices.

Ensco said in February it had cut onshore jobs by 50 percent.

The company, which employed about 8,500 personnel globally as of Feb. 23, also raised its offshore labor cost savings to 15 percent from the 9 percent it estimated in February.

Ensco said it now expects to generate a combined savings of $57 million on an annual basis, up from $27 million earlier.

The company also said it would reduce reporting structure in its global operations to three business units from five.

Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru

