Entertainment One to say it rejects ITV offer: FT

(Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd (ETO.L) will on Wednesday reveal that it has rejected an offer from ITV Plc (ITV.L), the Financial Times reported late on Tuesday.

FT said it was unclear how much of Entertainment One ITV was seeking to buy or the price it offered.

ITV, Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, was seeking a takeover of Canada-based Entertainment One, Bloomberg reported in April, citing people familiar with the matter.

A day later, Entertainment One issued a statement saying it had not received an approach.

ITV and Entertainment One could not be reached for comment after regular market hours.