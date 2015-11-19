'The Nutcracker' gets a hip hop makeover

NEW YORK - With break dancers, a DJ and a rapper, “The Nutcracker” has gotten a hip hop makeover in a modern adaptation of the traditional ballet.

Co-creators Mike Fitelson and Jennifer Weber have revamped the production, bringing on rapper Kurtis Blow on board.

“It’s like the most famous ballet and I‘m really interested in translating classic text into the language of hip-hop, so ‘The Nutcracker’ seemed like the perfect challenge,” Weber, who is the show’s director and choreographer, said.

The show premieres in New York on Friday before heading off on a 12-city tour that includes stops in Miami, Atlanta and Moscow.