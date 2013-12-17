FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's APA to take over Envestra with sweetened $1.3 billion deal
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 17, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's APA to take over Envestra with sweetened $1.3 billion deal

Maggie Lu Yueyang

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - APA Group (APA.AX), Australia’s largest transporter of natural gas, has agreed to take over gas distributor Envestra Ltd ENV.AX after hiking its offer to A$1.4 billion ($1.3 billion) - its second big acquisition in two years.

APA, which delivers about half of the country’s annual gas use, has been keen to broaden its reach and the deal follows its A$1.4 billion acquisition of Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund last year.

Envestra shares surged 5.6 percent to A$1.13 in morning trade after APA, which owns one third of Envestra, said it had agreed to buy the shares it did not own, with its revised offer implying a value of A$1.17 per Envestra share. The deal values Envestra at A$2.1 billion.

APA shares lost 3.9 percent to A$6.12.

Envestra shareholders can either accept 0.1919 APA shares for each Envestra share, or a combination of APA shares and cash with the cash component subject to an overall cap of A$241 million, APA said.

Envestra’s independent board committee has agreed by majority to proceed with the deal, the companies said.

Envestra, which owns gas distribution networks on the Australian mainland with about 1.2 million customers, had rejected a previous proposal of a notional A$1.10 per share from APA in August.

Envestra is 17.5 percent owned by Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holding Ltd (1038.HK), a company controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-Shing.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in August it would not oppose APA’s proposed acquisition. APA said it expected the deal to close by June 2014.

($1 = 1.1160 Australian dollars)

Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.