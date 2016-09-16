U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the Our Ocean Conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON Participants in a high-level conference on the world's oceans have pledged $5 billion for conservation efforts and designated vast areas of the sea as protected waters, the State Department said on Friday, applauding the success of the gathering.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said more than 90 countries participated in the two-day conference that was hosted by Secretary of State John Kerry.

"While the conference isn't over yet ...more than $5 billion has been committed for ocean conservation efforts," Kirby told a news briefing. "Earlier this morning, $1 billion was put forward by philanthropic leaders over the course of a single panel discussion. So we applaud those contributions."

Kirby said "more than 3.4 million square km (1.3 million square miles) of ocean has been newly designated as now protected."

The United States and more than 20 countries joined on Thursday at the conference to create 40 marine sanctuaries around the world to protect the oceans from the threat of climate change and pollution. They limit commercial fishing, oil exploration and other activities that affect ocean ecosystems.

President Barack Obama designated the first U.S. marine reserve in the Atlantic Ocean: 4,913 square miles (12,724 square km) known for underwater mountains and canyons off the coast of New England.

Britain said it would double the area of ocean under marine protection around its overseas territories to about 2.5 million square miles (6.5 million square km), an area greater than the landmass of India.

Kerry, speaking to a Georgetown University audience on Friday as part of the conference, underscored the impact the health of the world's oceans has on national security and global stability.

"This is life and death. This is national security. It is international security," Kerry said. "And if we're going to respond to the challenges globally, we have to care about the oceans and we have to understand the linkage to science and the linkage to climate change.

"We have almost 50 percent of the planet dependent on food from the ocean, on protein," he added. "Twelve percent of the world's workforce depends on the oceans for their livelihood, for their work."

