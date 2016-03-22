Factbox: The world's most expensive places to buy water

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Papua New Guinea is the most difficult and expensive place in the world to access clean water, forcing the poor to spend more than half their income on this essential resource, a charity said on Tuesday.

Some 650 million people do not have access to clean water, and often have to make do with much less than the 50 liters per person per day the World Health Organization says is necessary for domestic use and to maintain health and hygiene, Water Aid said.

Lack of access to an affordable, convenient source of clean water is one of the biggest barriers to escaping a life of poverty and disease, the charity said in its report “State of the World’s Water 2016”.

An estimated three out of four jobs globally are dependent on water, meaning that shortages and lack of access are likely to limit economic growth in the coming decades, according to a United Nations report, also released on Tuesday.

Below are some facts about the cost of water and access to it.

Sources: Water Aid, United Nations