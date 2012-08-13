FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Envivio revenue warning spooks investors, shares plunge 41 percent
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
August 13, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

Envivio revenue warning spooks investors, shares plunge 41 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Video delivery company Envivio Inc ENVI.O expects second-quarter revenue to be significantly lower than its earlier forecast on weak spending by telecom carriers in North America and Western Europe.

The company’s shares, which started trading at $9.00 in April, plunged 41 percent to $3.38 in extended trade on the revenue warning.

Envivio, which helps telecom operators and cable companies deliver high-quality video to consumers, said it expects revenue to be between $10 million and $11 million, down from its earlier forecast of between $17 million and $18 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $17.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Telecom service providers are delaying or canceling orders on a faltering U.S. recovery and weakness in Europe, hurting vendors including content delivery firms.

“We experienced a slowdown of major project implementations and a lengthening of sales cycles, which we attribute to the current global economic environment,” Chief Executive Julien Signes said in a statement.

The company is expected to release its second-quarter financial results on Sept 6 after the market closes.

Shares of the South San Francisco, California-based company, which fell $2.32 to $3.38 in extended trade. They closed at $5.70 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.