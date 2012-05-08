EOG quarterly profit sharply higher

(Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc’s (EOG.N) first-quarterly profit more than doubled as the U.S. oil and gas company benefited from its shift to drilling for higher-priced crude oil and more productive wells.
Net income was $324 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $134 million, or 52 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
EOG, based in Houston, also raised its production target for crude oil and liquids rich natural gas for the year to 33 percent from 30 percent.
Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Phil Berlowitz