EOG Resources profit widely misses expectations; shares drop

WILLISTON, N.D. (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) posted a quarterly profit far below Wall Street’s expectations on Wednesday and slashed its 2015 budget, marking the latest energy giant to fall victim to plunging crude CLc1 prices.

Shares in the company, the largest oil producer in the contiguous United States, fell more than 6 percent in after-hours trading.

EOG reported net income of $444.6 million, or 81 cents per share, compared with $580.2 million, or $1.06 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding hedging gains, tax losses on repatriation of foreign earnings and other one-time items, the company earned 79 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $1.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amidst cheap crude, EOG slashed its 2015 capital budget by 40 percent, planning to spend $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion primarily in North Dakota and Texas.

It was a remarkable about-face for the company, which said last fall it had no plans to curtail operations even with cheap crude oil.

Trying to calm frayed nerves, EOG Chief Executive Bill Thomas said his goal now is for the company to “exit this downturn in better shape than we entered it.”

EOG won’t add any more drilling rigs to its fleet this year, and will hydraulically fracture 45 percent fewer wells.

Given that, the company expects 2015 production to be flat with 2014 levels, an average of roughly 288,900 barrels per day.

EOG’s crude production rose 26 percent during the quarter to 307,700 barrels per day.