E.ON to acquire UK energy efficiency specialist

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s top utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) will acquire UK energy management and efficiency group Matrix, it said on Friday, a move aimed at bolstering new business activities.

The agreement, signed with private equity investment fund LDC, also covers the purchase of Green Sky Energy Limited, the parent company of Matrix, E.ON said on Friday, adding Matrix employed 340 staff.

The group did not disclose any financial details.