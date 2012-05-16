E.ON sells gas grid to Macquarie consortium for $4 billion

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - E.ON (EONGn.DE), Germany’s largest utility, has sold its Open Grid Europe gas distribution network to a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie (MQG.AX) for 3.2 billion euros ($4 billion), it said on Wednesday, raising cash to pay down debt and fund expansion.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, brings E.ON’s tally of divestments to more than 12 billion euros, well on its way to sell assets worth a total of 15 billion euros by the end of 2013.

The consortium buying OGE comprises Macquarie’s European Infrastructure Fund 4, Infinity Investments, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (bcIMC) and Munich Re’s (MUVGn.DE) asset management unit MEAG.

Macquarie, a major force in European infrastructure M&A, already bought RWE’s (RWEG.DE) 4,100 kilometer gas network Thyssengas GmbH for an estimated 500 million euros in a deal announced in late 2010.

Three other consortia, led by France’s GDF Suez GSZ.PA, Germany’s Allianz (ALVG.DE) and Belgium’s Fluxys DIST.BR, had also submitted final bids for E.ON’s network, sources told Reuters earlier.

“For future competition it is better for E.ON to choose a financial investor than a group including a competitor,” DZ Bank analyst Hasim Senguel said.

OGE, which operates a 12,000 kilometer gas distribution network in Germany and employs about 1,600 staff, was unbundled from its parent company in 2010 to comply with EU requirements.

Analysts expect the sale of OGE to be approved by regulators, as the EU commission has urged large utilities for years to divest their networks, leading E.ON to sell its high-voltage grid to Dutch network operator TenneT TNETH.UL for 1.1 billion euros in 2009.

E.ON will use proceeds of the sale mainly to reduce its debt pile, which stood at 37.6 billion euros at the end of March, and to fund its expansion in growth markets, including Turkey and India, where E.ON is talking to potential partners.

Hurt by Germany’s decision to exit nuclear power for good by 2022, E.ON has also warned that power demand in all of Europe will remain weak in the foreseeable future due to the economic crisis.

“Our industry is in a phase of fundamental transformation,” Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said earlier this month. ($1=0.7828 euros)