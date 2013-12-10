FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech CEZ offers to buy E.ON's stake in Prague gas company
December 10, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Czech CEZ offers to buy E.ON's stake in Prague gas company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Czech electricity producer CEZ's logo is seen on the company's headquarters in Prague March 17, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ (CEZP.PR) has offered to buy German group E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) stake in a gas company it owns with the City of Prague, it said on Tuesday.

E.ON owns a 49 percent stake in Prazska Plynarenska Holding, which holds a 50.2 percent share in gas company Prazska Plynarenska. E.ON also currently controls a 49.35 percent stake in Prazska Plynarenska.

Prague said last month that it was seeking a utility industry investor to buy E.ON’s stake as the German utility looks to divest assets.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Louise Heavens

