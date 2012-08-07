E.ON profit rise shows worst could be over

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Cheaper gas supplies helped boost first-half profit at E.ON (EONGn.DE), signaling the worst could be over for Germany’s biggest power company whose earnings were ravaged last year by the government’s decision to exit nuclear power.

E.ON said on Tuesday first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would be “around 6.7 billion euros” ($8.3 billion), up from 4.3 billion a year ago. It will publish full first-half results on August 13.

In early July, E.ON reached a settlement with Russian state-run gas monopoly Gazprom on long-term gas supply contracts, effectively lowering the price it has to pay and providing a 1 billion euro boost to half-year earnings.

Its operating earnings were hit last year by charges related to Germany’s decision to abandon nuclear power by 2022.

“These effects will also continue to show in the quarters to come,” E.ON said in an unscheduled statement.

Last year, Germany decided to shut 40 percent of the country’s nuclear capacity immediately, in the wake of Japan’s Fukushima disaster, hitting utilities including E.ON, EnBW (EBKG.DE) and RWE (RWEG.DE).

E.ON shares were up 1.1 percent at 6:18 a.m. EDT (1018 GMT).

CALMER WATERS

Other German utilities results have also showed the worst could be over. EnBW, Germany’s third-largest utility, raised its outlook for the year late last month, benefiting from higher gas sales and network user charges.

“German utilities are now returning to calmer waters. Regulatory risks are subsiding and electricity costs are stable,” said Andreas Schneller, co-manager of the EIC Energy Utility Fund 2629827.S, adding E.ON was the fund’s biggest holding after a recent increase.

E.ON, which also said first-half underlying net income nearly quadrupled to about 3.3 billion euros, confirmed its outlook for 2012 EBITDA of 10.4-11.0 euros billion and underlying net income of 4.1-4.5 billion.

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine -- which weights analyst forecasts according to their track record -- 2012 EBITDA was seen at 10.65 billion euros.

“The results pave the way for a strong increase in the group’s share price. E.ON’s stock has a lot of catching up to do,” a trader said.

E.ON shares are up 7.3 percent this year, while shares in peer RWE, Germany’s second-largest utility, are up 23 percent.