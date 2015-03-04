Germany's E.ON to book $3.3 billion net loss in 2014: Handelsblatt

The headquarters of German utility giant E.ON are seen before a news conference in Duesseldorf December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) is set to book a net loss of about 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in 2014, Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the company.

E.ON declined to comment.

The company had already said it would book 4.5 billion euros of writedowns on power assets in the fourth quarter. Its net loss after nine months stood at 835 million euros.

Europe’s power sector has been hit by weak energy demand in a sluggish economy, low wholesale power prices and a surge in demand for cleaner renewable energy which is replacing gas and coal-fired power plants.

E.ON is splitting in two in response to the changing business environment, spinning off power plants to focus on renewable energy and power grids.

E.ON reports results later this month.