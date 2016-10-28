E.ON dismisses report about plans to cut manager pay

Johannes Teyssen, CEO of E.ON SE Climate and Renewables, is pictured before the annual general shareholders meeting in Essen, Germany, June 8, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility E.ON on Friday denied a report that it plans to cut staff salaries after Der Spiegel magazine said Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen was seeking to slash managers' pay by up to 25 percent in some cases.

E.ON also dismissed suggestions it was considering listing parts of its renewable energy business to raise cash.

No pay cuts for management were being planned, a spokeswoman for the energy utility said.

Renewable projects, such as offshore wind parks, for example in the North Sea, were continuing without a change of plan, the spokeswoman added.

There were no further plans beyond "rotations" of share stakes within these activities that were common in the industry, she added. E.ON and rival RWE have in the past sold shareholdings in wind parks.

E.ON has come under pressure from investors and analysts to boost its share price following the spin-off in September of Uniper, which is made up of conventional power generation and energy trading.

Having amassed debts totaling 25 billion euros ($27.3 billion), it also faces writedowns on Uniper.

E.ON in the first half of 2016 posted a net loss of 3.03 billion euros due to impairment charges on generation and gas storage assets and provisions for contingent losses of 3.8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)