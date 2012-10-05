FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EPA asks full court to rehear air pollution case
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 5, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

EPA asks full court to rehear air pollution case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday asked a U.S. appeals court to rehear a case in which a three-judge panel struck down a rule that would reduce harmful emissions from coal-burning power plants.

The EPA filed an “en banc” petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which in August ruled 2-1 to suspend the agency’s cross state air pollution rule and ordered it rewritten.

The EPA rule targeted sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions from power plants, ensuring that emissions in one state do not travel downwind to increase pollution in neighboring states.

Two of the three judges ruling on the case said the EPA had exceeded its “jurisdictional limits” in interpreting the Clean Air Act and imposed “massive emission reduction requirements” on upwind states.

In its petition for the hearing by the full circuit, the EPA argued that the three-judge panel’s decision was “inconsistent” with the court’s previous rulings and that it did not exceed its mandate under the Clean Air Act.

“The Act assigns specific roles to EPA and the States and creates an orderly process for them, a process the panel’s decision completely upends,” the EPA said.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.