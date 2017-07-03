Activist investor Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5 percent stake in EQT Corp (EQT.N) and is trying block the U.S. oil and gas company's proposed acquisition of Rice Energy (RICE.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Jana Partners wants EQT to fully separate its pipeline operations instead of buying Rice Energy, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

EQT said in June it would buy Rice Energy, a fellow Appalachian gas and oil firm, for $6.7 billion to become the largest U.S. natural gas producer.

Jana's goal is to make EQT a pure exploration-and-production company, the WSJ report said.

EQT and Rice Energy were not immediately available for comment.

Jana Partners had been buying EQT shares before the deal was announced and was "blindsided" by the move, the Journal reported, citing the people.

EQT's shares were up 3 percent at $60.35 in premarket trading on Monday, while those of Rice Energy dropped 7.2 percent to $24.72.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)