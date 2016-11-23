Vinci, Spie to bid for German utility servicer SAG: sources

The logo of Vinci is pictured during the company's 2011 annual results presentation in Paris February 8, 2012.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - French construction groups Vinci (SGEF.PA) and Spie (SPIE.PA) are preparing bids for utility services provider SAG as they seek to expand their offering in Germany, sources close to the matter said.

The two companies are expected to hand in first-round bids by a Monday deadline, alongside Chinese groups as well as buyout firms such as Triton, Bain and Apax, the people said.

SAG's owner EQT, which is hoping to draw a line under one of its less successful investments, declined to comment. The potential buyers also declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

SAG, formerly the energy-related activities of RWE (RWEG.DE) Solutions, builds and runs energy grids, employs roughly 8,000 staff and has annual sales of about 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 bln).

It was founded in 1916 as Starkstrom Aktiengesellschaft to advance the electrification of Germany by building infrastructure.

SAG is expected to post earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 104 million euros this year and bidders are expected to value the group at about 7-8 times that, the sources said.

The seller is hoping to fetch a valuation in line with that of peers like Spie, Bravida (BRAV.ST), Eltel (ELTEL.ST) or Caverion, which trade at 9-10 times their expected core earnings, they added.

Banks are working on debt packages of around 500 million euros to back a buyout and leveraged loans as well as high yield bonds are being considered, bankers said.

EQT bought SAG in 2008 for 720 million euros and last year had to supply 30 million in fresh funds after SAG ran into trouble with some offshore projects and as it saw its French business suffer from the weak economy.

As SAG has 300 million euros in net debt and pension liabilities of 400 million euros, the return on the investment is expected to be limited for EQT.