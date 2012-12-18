FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The Unequal State of America: A glance at class in the U.S. capital
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Special Reports
December 18, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

The Unequal State of America: A glance at class in the U.S. capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Reuters) - The U.S. capital is unusual in one sense: Median income here rose 17 percent in the past two decades, far better than the overall U.S. decline of 4 percent. Still, the gains were heavily skewed toward the top.

Washington’s top fifth of households (up 32 percent) gained more than the next rung down (up 26 percent) - which gained more than the middle rung (up 20 percent), which gained more than the next rung (up 8 percent). Only the bottom fifth saw average income fall, by 8 percent.

As in most of the nation, the District’s poverty rate has been rising: It’s nearly 19 percent, up two points since 1989. That’s higher than the national average of 16 percent and more than twice the rate of the surrounding suburbs.

Reporting By Himanshu Ojha; Edited by Michael Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.