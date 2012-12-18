The Unequal State of America: A glance at class in the U.S. capital

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Reuters) - The U.S. capital is unusual in one sense: Median income here rose 17 percent in the past two decades, far better than the overall U.S. decline of 4 percent. Still, the gains were heavily skewed toward the top.

Washington’s top fifth of households (up 32 percent) gained more than the next rung down (up 26 percent) - which gained more than the middle rung (up 20 percent), which gained more than the next rung (up 8 percent). Only the bottom fifth saw average income fall, by 8 percent.

As in most of the nation, the District’s poverty rate has been rising: It’s nearly 19 percent, up two points since 1989. That’s higher than the national average of 16 percent and more than twice the rate of the surrounding suburbs.