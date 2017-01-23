Equatorial Guinea has applied to join OPEC: OPEC source

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 10, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea has now applied to join the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, an OPEC source familiar with the matter said on Monday, which would bring the oil producer group's membership to 14 countries.

The African nation, which said earlier that it was seeking to join OPEC, is one of the non-member producers that has agreed to cut output in the first half of 2017 alongside OPEC in an effort to boost oil prices.

(This version of the story corrects second paragraph to read "said earlier" instead of "said earlier this month")