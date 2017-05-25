FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Equatorial Guinea approved as latest OPEC member: source close to oil minister
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 25, 2017 / 8:33 AM / 3 months ago

Equatorial Guinea approved as latest OPEC member: source close to oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Africa's third-biggest oil producer, Equatorial Guinea, has been accepted as a new member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a source close to the country's oil minister told a Reuters on Thursday.

Equatorial Guinea said in January it was seeking to become OPEC's 14th member and the sixth from Africa, an addition that would help raise the continent's influence and profile in the corridors of global oil production and pricing.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.