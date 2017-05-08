FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kiwi Nicholson wins first Badminton title at 37th attempt
May 8, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 3 months ago

Kiwi Nicholson wins first Badminton title at 37th attempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Andrew Nicholson rides Nereo at the water jump during the cross country event on the third day of The Badminton Horse Trials in Badminton, western England, May 5, 2013.Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - New Zealander Andrew Nicholson won the Badminton Horse Trials on Sunday for the first time at the 37th attempt, 18 months after breaking his neck in a fall.

The 55-year-old produced a clear final round in the show-jumping riding Nereo to move above double Olympic gold medalist Michael Jung and overnight leader Ingrid Klimke of Germany.

Nereo, 17, became the oldest horse to win the showpiece event in south-west England.

"Of course, I knew I would win Badminton one day – I just didn't know when!" said Nicholson who first competed at Badminton in 1984.

"Nereo is a truly amazing horse. The amount of big events he's done year after year is unbelievable," the six-times Olympian added.

"It's been worth the wait. I've won big events before but this just feels so different."

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

