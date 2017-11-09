FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Equifax quarterly earnings down on data breach
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Pastor may demolish church where massacre took place
Texas Church Shooting
Pastor may demolish church where massacre took place
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 9:24 PM / in 15 minutes

Equifax quarterly earnings down on data breach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Equifax Inc (EFX.N) on Thursday reported a lower third-quarter profit as costs from the credit reporting bureau’s recently disclosed data breach that exposed deeply sensitive information on 145.5 million people began to mount.

FILE PHOTO: Credit reporting company Equifax Inc. corporate offices are pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

Net income attributable to Equifax fell to $96.3 million, or 79 cents per diluted share, from $132.8 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for one-time costs, such as hacking- and merger-related expenses, Equifax said it earned $1.53 per share, beating an average of analysts’ estimates by 4 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Atlanta-based company recorded $27.3 million of pre-tax expenses related to the cyber breach, which occurred between mid-May and late July and involved the theft of data such as birth dates, Social Security and credit card numbers.

The expenses included costs to investigate and remediate the cybersecurity incident and legal and other professional services related thereto, all of which were expensed as incurred, the company said.

Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.