(Reuters) - Equifax Inc (EFX.N) on Thursday reported a lower third-quarter profit as costs from the credit reporting bureau’s recently disclosed data breach that exposed deeply sensitive information on 145.5 million people began to mount.

FILE PHOTO: Credit reporting company Equifax Inc. corporate offices are pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

Net income attributable to Equifax fell to $96.3 million, or 79 cents per diluted share, from $132.8 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, a year earlier.