July 24, 2013 / 9:02 PM / 4 years ago

Equinix quarterly revenue misses estimates, shares slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Data center operator Equinix Inc (EQIX.O) posted second-quarter revenue below analysts’ expectations, mainly due to an accounting change, sending its shares down 8 percent in after-hours trading.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $525.7 million but missed the average analyst estimate of $533.3 million.

An accounting estimate change related to non-recurring installation fees reduced revenue by $5.8 million, the company said on Wednesday.

Equinix reported a net loss of $28.2 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with a profit of $37.6 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it repaid $93.6 million in debt in the quarter.

Equinix shares closed at $191.63 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr

