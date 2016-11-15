FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Equistone to sell Unither Pharma stake: sources
November 15, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 9 months ago

Equistone to sell Unither Pharma stake: sources

Matthieu Protard and Julien Ponthus

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Private equity firm Equistone Partners has put its controlling stake in Unither Pharmaceuticals up for sale, with investment firms Eurazeo (EURA.PA) and Wendel (MWDP.PA) among possible bidders, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.CVC Capital is also among potential buyers of the medical packaging maker, the sources said.

Privately-held Unither Pharmaceuticals is valued at around 650 million euros ($700 million), according to the sources.

The company, founded in 1993, had sales of 240 million euros in 2015. Unither has a research and development center in France and employs 1,150 workers globally, according to its website.

Equistone and the three potential bidders declined to comment. Unither Pharmaceuticals could not be reached for comment.

Healthcare has been a key area for merger and acquisition activity amongst private equity firms this year, with Advent International and Bain Capital eyeing a Pfizer (PFE.N) Brazilian venture, while Clearspring Capital Partners plans to sell Medical Pharmacies Group.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Laurence Frost and Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
