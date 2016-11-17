FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ardian in exclusive talks to buy Unither Pharmaceuticals
November 17, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

Ardian in exclusive talks to buy Unither Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Private equity firm Ardian said on Thursday it had entered exclusive talks with Equistone Partners to buy the fund's controlling stake in Unither Pharmaceuticals, a medical packaging manufacturer.

Ardian said it had made a firm offer for Equistone's stake, adding that it also planned new investments in the Unither business. It did not disclose the value of the offer.

Unither, founded in 1993, has sales of more than 250 million euros ($267.90 million) and employs more than 1,200 staff.

Healthcare has been a key area for merger and acquisition activity amongst private equity firms this year, with Advent International and Bain Capital eyeing a Pfizer (PFE.N) Brazilian venture, while Clearspring Capital Partners plans to sell Medical Pharmacies Group.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Laurence Frost

