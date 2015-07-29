FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex UniCredit CEO buys Italian broker Equita from JC Flowers
July 29, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Ex UniCredit CEO buys Italian broker Equita from JC Flowers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alessandro Profumo in Siena June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Veteran Italian banker Alessandro Profumo and other investors have signed a deal with U.S. private equity firm JC Flowers to buy a majority stake in Italian broker Equita SIM.

Profumo, who will step down next week as chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena and previously headed top Italian bank UniCredit, will create an investment vehicle together with Equita managers to take over Equita.

“The partnership (between Profumo and Equita managers) seeks to pursue and strengthen Equita’s mission as Italy’s leading independent investment bank,” Equita said in a statement.

Equita managers, who holds the remaining company’s capital, will buy a further stake in Equita.

Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
