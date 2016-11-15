Regency Centers to buy Equity One for about $4.6 billion

(Reuters) - Grocery shopping center owner Regency Centers Corp (REG.N) said on Monday it would buy Equity One Inc EQY.N for about $4.6 billion, adding shopping centers in urban areas like New York and Los Angeles to its portfolio.

Shares of New York City-based Equity One were up 14.8 percent at $31.99 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

As a part of the agreement, each share of Equity One stock will be converted into 0.45 shares of newly issued shares of Regency, the companies said.

After the deal is completed, Regency shareholders will own about 62 percent of the combined company's equity.

The deal is expected to add to the company's core funds from operations per share upon closing, Regency Centers Corp said in a statement.

Regency Centers Chief Executive Martin Stein, Jr. will lead the combined company.

J.P. Morgan Securities is acting as Regency's financial adviser, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as its legal advisor.

Barclays acted as the lead financial advisor to Equity One, while Citigroup Global Markets Inc was the co-financial adviser. Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal adviser to Equity One.

The Wall Street Journal reported news of this deal earlier this afternoon. (on.wsj.com/2eYN77X)

(This version of the story corrects second paragraph to say Equity One is based in New York, not Miami)