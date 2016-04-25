FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eric Bana returns to comedy in 'Special Correspondents'
April 25, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Eric Bana returns to comedy in 'Special Correspondents'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast member Eric Bana poses at the premiere of "The Finest Hours" at TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 25, 2016. The movie opens in the U.S. on January 29. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON - - Australian actor Eric Bana returns to comedy with a turn as an egotistical journalist in Netflix movie “Special Correspondents”.

The “Troy” actor described working on the film with “The Office” creator Ricky Gervais as “too much fun”.

“Quite often when you’re working on a drama it can go the other way. Getting to work with the most famous corker of all time in Ricky Gervais and not get in trouble for it was nice,” Bana said in an interview. 

The film follows two journalists, Frank Bonneville (Bana) and Ian Finch (Gervais) who are due to visit Ecuador and cover an ongoing conflict for a New York radio station. But when Finch loses their passports they make up an elaborate lie that they have been kidnapped.

“Special Correspondents” premieres on Netflix on Friday. 

