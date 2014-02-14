FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ericsson says Ciena deal will boost IP networks presence
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 14, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

Ericsson says Ciena deal will boost IP networks presence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The exterior of Ericsson's headquarters are seen in Stockholm April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson’s agreement on Friday with Ciena for the development of joint transport solutions for IP-optical convergence will help Ericsson to reach its goal of becoming the No. 3 player within the IP networks market, an Ericsson spokesperson told Reuters.

Ericsson, the No. 1 global supplier of mobile network gear, is smaller than the likes of Cisco, Juniper and Alcatel-Lucent within IP-networks.

The Sweden-based telecoms supplier has the ambition to reach the No. 3 position within IP-networks within a few years, Jan Haglund, head of IP and Broadband within Ericsson’s biggest business area Networks, told Reuters.

“In year 2020 about 30 percent of these markets will be dependent on common solutions for IP and optical systems, which is the underlying financial driver for this agreement with Ciena,” Haglund said.

Haglund said the market for IP networks is worth about 15 billion dollars currently with an annual growth of about 5 percent and that the market for optical systems is worth 10 to 15 billion dollars per year.

Ericsson will, as part of the agreement, offer Ciena’s Converged Packet Optical portfolio, Ericsson said.

By Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.