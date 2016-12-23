FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ericsson, Cisco to target corporate, public sector clients in 2017
December 23, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 8 months ago

Ericsson, Cisco to target corporate, public sector clients in 2017

Olof Swahnberg

2 Min Read

The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015.Jim Young/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Global telecoms equipment gear maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) plans to expand its partnership with Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) by serving new corporate clients and the public sector in 2017, its North American chief told Reuters in an interview.

Rima Qureshi says Ericsson and Cisco remain on track to achieve an extra $1 billion each in revenues by 2018 through a partnership which was announced late in 2015.

Qureshi says Ericsson's Cisco partnership, which generated over 60 deals in the first year, has been mainly focused on telecom operators. Next year, the firms plan to target enterprises and public sector as well.

"The two of us together definitely are looking much closer into how we can work on the enterprise (segment)," said Qureshi.

"We are investigating what we can do together within Industry & Society, IoT (Internet of Things), smart cities and we're going to target specific public sector segments, specifically for example transportation, utilities ... And then of course we're looking at other segments such as security," she added.

Qureshi says Ericsson's forecast to generate up to 25 percent of revenue from business outside of telecom operators by 2020.

Editing by Mia Shanley

