Calix to buy fiber access assets from Ericsson
#Deals
August 22, 2012 / 10:10 PM / 5 years ago

Calix to buy fiber access assets from Ericsson

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Telecom Equipment maker Calix Inc (CALX.N) has agreed to buy a technology for transmitting internet data from peer Ericsson (ERICb.ST) that would help it expand its presence in the market for internet television.

The sale includes Ericsson’s EDA 1500 GPON solution that is used for transmitting high-bandwidth data between users for services like internet television over a fiber-optic network.

The two companies did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

Ericsson said it expects fourth-quarter operating income to be hurt by 400 million Swedish crowns ($58.39 million).

Calix expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of this year after which it would add to its adjusted earnings.

Ericsson and Calix also signed a pact under which Ericsson will sell Calix’s broadband access network in 180 countries, the two companies said.

Calix’s shares were trading up 3 percent at $5.45 after the bell. They had closed at $5.29 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee and Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

