FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ericsson in talks to buy Microsoft's TV software unit: report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 27, 2013 / 8:58 AM / 5 years ago

Ericsson in talks to buy Microsoft's TV software unit: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The exterior of Ericsson's headquarters are seen in Stockholm April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson (ERICb.ST) is in talks to buy Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) IPTV business, which makes software used by phone companies such as AT&T to deliver television over the Internet, Bloomberg reported, quoting people with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg said the transaction could be announced as soon as the coming few weeks.

Both Microsoft and Ericsson declined to comment on the report.

Internet protocol television (IPTV) uses the same technology that powers the Internet to transmit multimedia content over telecom and cable networks.

Ericsson, the largest maker of wireless networks, wants to cater to phone companies that are competing with cable, satellite and web-based media providers.

Microsoft, the biggest software maker, intends to focus on delivering TV through its Xbox games console, a person familiar with the plans told Bloomberg.

Microsoft’s website says its Mediaroom IPTV platform is offered by more than 40 of the world’s leading operators, delivering services to more than eleven million households.

Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.