Ericsson chief says he has no plans to leave
January 30, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

Ericsson chief says he has no plans to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson Chief Executive Hans Vestberg said on Thursday he has no plans to leave the company following a media report that he was a candidate to take the helm at U.S. software firm Microsoft.

“I am committed to Ericsson,” Vestberg told Reuters after the world’s biggest mobile network equipment maker reported lower sales and profits than expected in the fourth quarter, but improved underlying profitability.

“I plan to continue as CEO at Ericsson as long as I have the support I need, that is to say from the board etcetera.”

“I guess that answers the question of where I‘m going, and that is staying with Ericsson.”

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the 48-year-old Vestberg was a candidate to succeed outgoing Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, citing sources, though it later reported Vestberg had told Ericsson’s board he had no intention of leaving.

Editing by Erica Billingham

Editing by Erica Billingham
