Ericsson seeks U.S. import ban on Samsung products
December 4, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Ericsson seeks U.S. import ban on Samsung products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The exterior of Ericsson's headquarters is seen in Stockholm in this April 30, 2009 file photo. Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson has filed a request with the U.S. International Trade Commission to ban U.S. imports of products made by South Korean group Samsung. The request from Ericsson, which said on December 3, 2012 the products infringe on its patents, came after it sued Samsung for patent infringement in a U.S. court last week. REUTERS/Bob Strong/Files

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson has filed a request with the U.S. International Trade Commission to ban U.S. imports of products made by South Korean group Samsung,

The request from Ericsson, which said on Monday the products infringe on its patents, came after it sued Samsung for patent infringement in a U.S. court last week.

“The request for an import ban is a part of the process. An import ban is not our goal. Our goal is that they (Samsung) sign license agreements on reasonable terms,” spokesman Fredrik Hallstan said.

Ericsson said last week it was suing Samsung after talks failed to reach agreement on terms that were fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) over patents.

Samsung said it would defend itself against the lawsuit, adding that Ericsson had asked for “prohibitively higher royalty rates to renew the same patent portfolio”.

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
