Hit by migrant exodus, Eritrea urges U.N. to investigate trafficking

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Eritrea urged the U.N. Security Council to help bring human traffickers to justice on Thursday and said smuggling groups, not human rights abuses, were causing an exodus of migrants to Europe.

About 5,000 people flee Eritrea each month, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says.

Thousands have been picked up in the Mediterranean trying to cross to Europe, and many say they are fleeing military conscription and rights abuses.

“The principal objective of this organized crime is to prevent Eritrea and its people from defending their sovereignty by dispersing and debilitating their human resources,” Eritrea’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the Security Council should investigate the issue and said Eritrea would submit “incontrovertible and indisputable” evidence of crimes.

A U.N. report last month said the Eritrean government presided over forced labor, torture and other rights violations.

An Eritrean diplomat, Tesfamicael Gerahtu, told Reuters this month that the count of people fleeing Eritrea was inflated and that many of those claiming to be Eritrean in order to secure asylum were lying.

Eritrea, one of the most tightly-controlled countries in Africa, has been ruled by President Isaias Afewerki since winning independence from Ethiopia in 1993. A one-party state, it has never held a national election.

It has long accused its much larger neighbor Ethiopia -- with which it fought a 1998-2000 war over a disputed border -- and others in the region of trying to destabilize it.