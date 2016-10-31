The logo of the Ernst & Young accounting and consulting firm is seen on a building in Warsaw August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP [ERNY.UL] said on Monday that it had made seven appointments, including two in its people advisory services and five in its tax departments.

Mitzi Saito joins the firm's people advisory services in New York as a partner in global mobility, focusing on U.S-based Japanese companies. Saito joins from KMPG [KPMG.UL].

Brian Sinclair joins the people advisory services in Chicago as an executive director focusing on rewards. He most recently was senior director of compensation at U.S. Foods.

Steve Starzynski joins Ernst & Young's transaction tax services in Chicago as a partner. He has more than a decade of experience working on M&A transactions and joins from Deloitte [DLTE.UL].

C.J. Girod and Randy Ferris join as executive directors in Ernst & Young's indirect tax practice in Pittsburgh and California, respectively.

Girod comes from Ryan LLC and Ferris from the California State Board of Equalization.

Jocelyne Miller and Thomas Vidano join as executive directors in Ernst & Young's national tax departments in San Diego and Washington, DC, respectively.

Miller has previously worked with other large accounting firms. Vidano joins from the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, where he started working in 1998.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)