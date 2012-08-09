FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste to buy BNP's wealth management arm in Hungary
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 9, 2012 / 8:50 AM / 5 years ago

Erste to buy BNP's wealth management arm in Hungary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The Hungarian arm of Austrian lender Erste Bank (ERST.VI) has signed a deal with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to buy BNP’s wealth management business in Hungary, Erste’s Hungarian Chief Executive said on Thursday.

The transaction, which Erste hopes to close by the end of the year, covers the management of assets worth close to 60 billion forints ($268 million), the bank said.

The number of Erste’s Hungarian private banking clients is expected to rise to 2,200 from 1,800 now.

“This is a strong message to the market that Erste is committed to Hungary,” Erste Hungary Chief Executive Radovan Jelasic told a news conference.

He said that after the deal is closed, Erste’s market share in the private banking segment would rise to 12 percent from 9 percent now. Jelasic declined to reveal the price the bank will pay for BNP’s wealth management unit.

The transaction is pending approval by the Hungarian competition office GVH and financial market supervisors.

($1 = 224.266 Hungarian Forints)

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.