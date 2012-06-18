Slovak PM: changing reform time-frame help Greece

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Giving Greece more time to deliver on its commitments on lowering debt, reforms seems to be the solution to the deeply-indebted country’s problems with meeting the terms of foreign aid, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.

There was debate in Germany following the Greek election on the weekend whether the country could be allowed more time to implement some of the economic reforms, and Fico seemed to side with Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle who has said the time-frame should be discussed.

“I believe that this probably is a solution, to change the time-frame of these conditions,” Fico told reporters on sidelines of a business conference.

“It appears from discussions I have had lately with prime ministers or the council president that there are worries if the time-frame is realistic.”