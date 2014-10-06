FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

NBA renews TV rights deals with ESPN, TNT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past the Time Warner Center near Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York in this July 16, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/Files

(Reuters) - The National Basketball Association (NBA) said it renewed broadcasting agreements with Walt Disney Co and Turner Broadcasting System Inc for nine years, beginning with the 2016-17 season.

ABC and ESPN, which are part of Walt Disney, will televise 100 regular-season games per year, and TNT, which is owned by Turner Broadcasting, will televise 64, the NBA said.

While the NBA did not disclose any financial details, the New York Times reported on Sunday that the league could get $24 billion.

ESPN said it will increase its NBA-focused programming with 750 new hours of content.

Turner Broadcasting is owned by Time Warner Inc.

The NBA’s current eight-year deals with ABC/ESPN and TNT expire at the end of the 2015-16 season.

ESPN’s current deal covering NBA games on television began in 2002, when the network won the rights from NBC. TNT has been covering the NBA since 1988.

Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

