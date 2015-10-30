FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ESPN to shut down sports website Grantland
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 30, 2015 / 7:20 PM / in 2 years

ESPN to shut down sports website Grantland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sports network ESPN said on Friday it would shut down Grantland, a sports and pop-culture website, five months after sports commentator Bill Simmons quit as editor-in-chief.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to direct our time and energy going forward to projects that we believe will have a broader and more significant impact across our enterprise,” ESPN, a Walt Disney Co company, said in a statement on Friday.

The move comes after Reuters reported last week that ESPN was reorganizing and eliminating over 300 positions.

Grantland’s closure will affect 40 employees, though some of those with contracts will move to other parts of ESPN, Re/code reported, citing a source.

ESPN opted not to renew Simmons’ contract in May after a 15-year run on the sports network.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.