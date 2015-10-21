FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney's ESPN to eliminate over 300 positions: source
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
October 21, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Disney's ESPN to eliminate over 300 positions: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s sports network ESPN is reorganizing and eliminating over 300 positions, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The reorganization was announced Wednesday morning in a memo to employees from ESPN president John Skipper, seen by Reuters.

ESPN is making the changes as part of a shift in strategy to enhance its sales and marketing by using data and invest more in emerging technology, according to the memo.

The reorganization comes after Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said in August it was seeing declines in ESPN subscribers as viewers move to cheaper digital platforms. That sent shares down over 9 percent to $110.53.

The stock has rebounded since then, trading around $111.24 in late morning trading Wednesday.

Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.