Esprit shares extend slide after resignations
June 14, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Esprit shares extend slide after resignations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK) were set to fall 10.5 percent on Thursday as the resignation of the clothing retailer’s chairman dealt a double blow to the company just a day after its chief executive stepped down.

Hans Joachim Korber resigned on Wednesday evening as chairman of the Europe-focused company with immediate effect, just a day after Esprit said chief executive Ronald van der Vis would step down by July 1, 2013.

Raymond Or Ching Fai, a former head of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Bank (0011.HK), was appointed to replace Korber as chairman.

Shares of the company were set to open at HK$9.43 on Thursday as trading resumed after a suspension on Wednesday afternoon.

News of van der Vis’ resignation wiped out nearly a quarter of the company’s market value on Wednesday before trading was suspended amid concerns over its HK$18 billion ($2.3 billion) restructuring plan.

Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

