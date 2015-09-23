FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retailer Esprit swings to loss as China, weak euro weigh
#Business News
September 23, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Retailer Esprit swings to loss as China, weak euro weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People shop at an Esprit Outlet store in Singapore September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK) swung to a loss for the year ended June, weighed down by a slowdown in China and a weak euro, and said its retail sales area may shrink this year due to store closures or downsizing of unprofitable outlets.

Esprit reported a net loss of HK$3.70 billion ($477.45 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with a profit of HK$210 million a year earlier.

Turnover fell to HK$19.42 billion from HK$24.23 billion.

Esprit shares closed down 0.9 percent at HK$6.69 on Wednesday, compared with a 2.3 percent drop in the broader Hang Seng Index .HSI. Esprit shares have fallen 27.9 percent so far this year, compared with a 9.8 percent slide in the Hang Seng index.

($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Jessica Macy Yu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
