December 18, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

Esprit warns of loss for six months ended December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past an Esprit store in Hong Kong's central financial district September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Europe-focused retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK) warned on Tuesday it may post a loss for the six months ended December due to worse-than-expected operating results for the period.

The company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that it would continue to focus its efforts on rebuilding the brand, improving the quality of its products and enhancing its supply chain network.

The warning comes after Esprit in September missed earnings forecasts and said a slowing Chinese economy and lingering euro zone problems continued to pose risks to its business.

Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Ryan Woo

