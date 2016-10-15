Storage tanks of an oil refinery of Essar Oil, which runs India's second biggest private sector refinery, are pictured in Vadinar in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

GOA, India India and Russia on Saturday signed a deal to pave the way for a group led by Russian oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) to acquire India's Essar Oil.

The group will acquire Essar Oil ESRO.CL in a deal worth $12 billion to $13 billion, including debt, two sources privy to the deal told Reuters.

Russian lender VTB (VTBR.MM) will give Essar $3.9 billion in credit for debt reconstruction, VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Saturday.

